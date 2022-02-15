UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Trilateral Contact Group Should Hold Talks On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 09:17 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that negotiations on Ukraine should be held in the framework of trilateral contact group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that negotiations on Ukraine should be held in the framework of trilateral contact group.

Scholz told a briefing after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Minsk Protocol "is a good starting point for a peaceful solution to the situation in Ukraine, between Donbas and the Ukrainian government," adding that "negotiations should be held there specifically (in the framework) of trilateral contact group.

The chancellor noted that "in this sort of situation it is important to use every opportunity to take care that the peaceful development is possible. This is the reason why I said that we consider the Minsk Protocol an important precondition ... In my opinion, it would be a contribution to getting the negotiations within the trilateral contact group back on track."

>