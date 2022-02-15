Scholz Says War in Europe Unimaginable, Calls for Prevention of Escalation in Future

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that a war in Europe was "unimaginable" and called for prevention of escalation in future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that a war in Europe was "unimaginable" and called for prevention of escalation in future.

Scholz said that he, like other representatives of the postwar European generation, found the war on the continent "unimaginable.

"

"We need to keep it this way. It is our responsibility as heads of countries and governments to prevent a military escalation in Europe," Scholz told a briefing after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.