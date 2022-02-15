UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says War In Europe Unimaginable, Calls For Prevention Of Escalation In Future

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Scholz Says War in Europe Unimaginable, Calls for Prevention of Escalation in Future

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that a war in Europe was "unimaginable" and called for prevention of escalation in future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said that a war in Europe was "unimaginable" and called for prevention of escalation in future.

Scholz said that he, like other representatives of the postwar European generation, found the war on the continent "unimaginable.

"

"We need to keep it this way. It is our responsibility as heads of countries and governments to prevent a military escalation in Europe," Scholz told a briefing after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE, Philippines sign joint statement to bolster e ..

UAE, Philippines sign joint statement to bolster economic and trade ties at Expo ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada rescuers hopeful more survivors after Spani ..

Canada rescuers hopeful more survivors after Spanish trawler sinks

7 minutes ago
 Three-day Horse & Cattle Show to start from March ..

Three-day Horse & Cattle Show to start from March 10: Hashim

7 minutes ago
 US Issues Rules for Chinese Military Industrial Co ..

US Issues Rules for Chinese Military Industrial Complex Sanctions - Treasury

7 minutes ago
 'Maah-e-Safai' campaign in full swing; all availab ..

'Maah-e-Safai' campaign in full swing; all available resources being utilized to ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus Test-Fire Missiles From Tochka Sys ..

Russia, Belarus Test-Fire Missiles From Tochka Systems During Allied Resolve-202 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>