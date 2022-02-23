Scholz Says 'We Are Far' From Nord Stream 2 Launch

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is "far away."

Earlier in the day, Berlin said that it is suspending the project over the situation in Ukraine.

"We are far from it. First of all, we are far from it. What is coming now is a new safety assessment for the gas supply in the light of everything that has happened," Scholz told the ARD broadcaster.

Scholz also said that no one can make a prognosis on when the project can be unfrozen.