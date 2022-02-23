UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says 'We Are Far' From Nord Stream 2 Launch

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Scholz Says 'We Are Far' From Nord Stream 2 Launch

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is "far away."

Earlier in the day, Berlin said that it is suspending the project over the situation in Ukraine.

"We are far from it. First of all, we are far from it. What is coming now is a new safety assessment for the gas supply in the light of everything that has happened," Scholz told the ARD broadcaster.

Scholz also said that no one can make a prognosis on when the project can be unfrozen.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Berlin Nord Gas All From

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

29 minutes ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

40 minutes ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

40 minutes ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

40 minutes ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

40 minutes ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>