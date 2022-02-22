Scholz Says West To 'Neither Accept Nor Agree' With Moscow's Recognition Of LPR, DPR
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that Western countries will not put up with the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics by Russia.
"We will be able to neither accept nor agree with this recognition. That is why it is important that we now react fast and immediately," Scholz said.