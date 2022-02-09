UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Will Repeat Macron's Messages During Upcoming Visits To Moscow, Kiev

Published February 09, 2022

Scholz Says Will Repeat Macron's Messages During Upcoming Visits to Moscow, Kiev

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during his visits to Moscow and Kiev he intended to repeat what French President Emmanuel Macron had said there at the beginning of the week

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that during his visits to Moscow and Kiev he intended to repeat what French President Emmanuel Macron had said there at the beginning of the week.

"As for the situation in Ukraine, the point is that we are acting together. This is a fact. This is a very clear message that needs to be repeated here.

We have closely coordinated everything in NATO, in the EU... And of course, this will play a role , when I go to Ukraine next week and talk to the president in Kiev, I'll go to Moscow and talk to the president there. What I say there will look like what President Macron said there at the beginning of the week," Scholz said.

He added that close coordination on these issues between Western countries implied "joint activities" in this direction, "this is our strength."

