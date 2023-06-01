Scholz Says Will Speak With Putin at 'Appropriate' Moment

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin at an "appropriate" moment.

"I spoke with President Putin in the past and I will do this once again at an appropriate moment," Scholz said at a press conference during the European Political Community summit in Chisinau.

