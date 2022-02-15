Scholz Says Zelenskyy Promised Him to Discuss Bills on Status of Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly promised that all bills on the status of Donbas and changes to the Ukrainian constitution would soon be discussed within the framework of the contact group, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly promised that all bills on the status of Donbas and changes to the Ukrainian constitution would soon be discussed within the framework of the contact group, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"Movements and progress are needed, so it's good that President Zelenskyy yesterday firmly promised that within the framework of the trilateral contact group all the envisaged bills on the status of Eastern Ukraine, on changing the constitution for the preparation of elections (would be discussed) very soon. This is a good progress," Scholz said at a press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.