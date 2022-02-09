UrduPoint.com

Scholz Sees 'progress' In Diplomatic Efforts To Ease Ukraine Crisis

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Berlin, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday a recent flurry of diplomatic efforts marked "progress" in helping to stop Russia from invading Ukraine, as he voiced confidence that war on the continent could be averted.

"The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved," he told journalists at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

