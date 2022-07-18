UrduPoint.com

Scholz Set On Keeping Sanctions In Place If Ukraine Peace Achieved On Russian Terms

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 05:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the EU sanctions introduced against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine will not be lifted if peace is established on conditions forced by Russia.

"That we might have to keep our sanctions in place for a long time was clear to us from the start. It is also clear to us that in the event of peace on the terms imposed by Russia, none of these sanctions will be lifted," Scholz wrote in a Sunday article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

He admitted that German citizens are suffering from the consequences of sanctions, facing high gas and food prices.

"This path is not easy even for such a strong, prosperous country as ours," Scholz said.

The permanent representatives of the EU member states will discuss sanctions against Russia and aid to Kiev during the Monday meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

The meeting will also address aspects related to food security as well as the ongoing UN-led efforts to enable the export of grains from Ukraine via the Black Sea.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that the commission had offered to extend and strengthen the economic sanctions against Russia until January 2023, as part of a joint proposal for a new package of anti-Russia measures.

