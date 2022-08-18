Scholz slams Abbas 'Holocaust' claim in call with Israel PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned comments on the Holocaust made by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, in a phone call Thursday with Israel's prime minister, following an outcry in Germany and Israel

At a Berlin joint press conference with Scholz on Tuesday, Abbas had accused Israel of committing "50 Holocausts" against Palestinians since 1947.

Scholz subsequently came under fire for failing to immediately challenge Abbas.

In the call with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Scholz underlined that Abbas's claim was to "him personally and the government intolerable and completely unacceptable".

The two leaders also agreed to meet in Berlin "soon", the German leader's spokesman said in a statement.

Lapid's office said he thanked Scholz "both as the prime minister of Israel, and as the son of Holocaust survivors".

Under a hail of criticism, Scholz had tweeted Wednesday his 'disgust' at Abbas's comments. His foreign and security policy adviser also summoned the head of the Palestinian representative office in Berlin.

Lapid's office said the two also discussed "Israel's opposition to a return to the nuclear agreement" of 2015 under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Germany is directly involved in the multilateral talks to revive the landmark deal which former US president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018.