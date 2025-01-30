Open Menu

Scholz Slams Opposition's 'unforgivable' Stance Towards Far-right

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday told the conservative opposition it would be an "unforgivable mistake" to accept support from the far-right AfD for a motion calling for immigration restrictions

"Since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany over 75 years ago, there has always been a clear consensus among all democrats in our parliaments: we do not make common cause with the far right," Scholz said in an address to the Bundestag.

He urged the centre-right CDU not to accept support from "those who fight our democracy, who despise our united Europe, and who have been poisoning the climate in our country for years.

"This is a serious mistake -- an unforgivable mistake."

Conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz -- whose party leads centre-left Scholz in polls ahead of February 23 national elections -- has signalled he may breach a taboo by accepting the AfD's backing.

He is planning to table motions to toughen immigration and security policy in response to a knife attack last week that killed two people, including a two-year-old child. It was the latest in a series of violent.

He has said he will take whatever support he can get.

Merz told the Bundestag that the sight of "cheering and grinning AfD MPs will be unbearable" but maintained that "a correct decision does not become wrong just because the wrong people agree, it remains right".

Scholz slammed Merz for pursuing "populist" policies that would breach European Union laws.

"We cannot go beyond the law," he said, stressing that "the right to asylum is an integral part of our system of laws and values".

