Scholz Thanks Trudeau for Canada Returning Nord Stream 1 Turbine to Germany

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 10:53 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday expressed gratitude to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau for returning to Germany the Nord Stream 1 turbine that was stranded in Canada due to Russia-related sanctions.

"I would like to expressly thank Canada for making it possible to return an overhauled turbine to Germany. It's now in Germany, it's ready to be used," Scholz said during a joint press conference.

Scholz also said the decision to send the turbine back to Germany after weeks-long negotiations and the Gazprom's subsequent refusal to accept it back have debunked Russian President Vladimir Putin's "game."

Trudeau pointed out that he believes Russia is actively trying to undermine the Western societies' support for Ukraine by what he characterized was a weaponization of energy.

"What Russia's goal is, is not just to create division among countries that are solid and steadfast in their support for Ukraine but undermine public support for the strong stance that our countries have taken in support of Ukraine," Trudeau said.

Scholz and Trudeau agreed that Russia can no longer be considered a reliable energy supplier to Europe because of its failure to uphold contractual commitments.

In mid-July, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa decided to send the Nord Stream 1 turbine back to Germany.

On August 3, Gazprom said that the delivery of the Nord Stream 1 turbine would be impossible because of the situation involving Western sanctions against Russia.

