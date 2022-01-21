Scholz to Discuss Presidency of EU Council, G7, Security Issues With Macron on Tuesday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron Paris' presidency of the Council of the European Union, the German G7 presidency, as well as international security issues during a meeting that will take place in Berlin on Tuesday, First Deputy Spokeswoman for the German government Christiane Hoffmann said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron Paris' presidency of the Council of the European Union, the German G7 presidency, as well as international security issues during a meeting that will take place in Berlin on Tuesday, First Deputy Spokeswoman for the German government Christiane Hoffmann said.

"On Tuesday, January 25, Chancellor Scholz will host French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin during a visit to the chancellor's office ... The central themes of the meeting will be the harmonization of the French presidency of the Council of Europe and the German presidency of the G7 before their beginning, as well as current international topics," Hoffmann said at a press briefing on Friday.

According to the spokeswoman, Scholz and Macron are also expected to discuss bilateral relations.

At the same time, Hoffmann added that the international agenda of the meeting will include Ukraine and the security environment in Europe. She stressed that Berlin considers the Normandy format on resolution about Ukrainian, which includes Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine, to be "one of the central" avenues for discussing the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Hoffmann added that the parties to the Normandy format are also planning a meeting of foreign policy advisers.