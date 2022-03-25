Scholz to Discuss Russian Operation in Ukraine With Austrian Chancellor - Spokesperson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Berlin to discuss Ukraine and "other European issues," German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Berlin to discuss Ukraine and "other European issues," German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Friday.

"On Thursday, March 31, the Chancellor will receive Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer with military honors," Hoffmann said.

The implications of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and "other European issues" will be on the agenda, she said.

After the meeting, Scholz is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.