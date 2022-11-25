UrduPoint.com

Scholz To Host NATO, Norwegian Leaders In Berlin Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome the Norwegian prime minister and the NATO chief to Berlin next week and discuss with both leaders over a dinner, his spokesperson said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will welcome the Norwegian prime minister and the NATO chief to Berlin next week and discuss with both leaders over a dinner, his spokesperson said Friday.

Norway's Jonas Gahr Store will come to the chancellery on Wednesday afternoon, Christiane Hoffmann said in a statement.

They will discuss a range of issues related to Europe, the economy, energy, security and bilateral ties before holding a joint press conference.

Following the one-on-one meeting, the two heads of government will address the Berlin Security Conference and meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for dinner.

Scholz will also invite Stoltenberg to his office on Thursday where they will continue talks from where they left off the day before. The afternoon meeting will wrap up with a joint press conference.

More Stories From World

