Scholz To Host Virtual Meeting Of G7 Leaders On February 24 - German Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Scholz to Host Virtual Meeting of G7 Leaders on February 24 - German Cabinet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on February 24 as part of Germany's chairmanship in the group, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on February 24 as part of Germany's chairmanship in the group, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Friday.

"On Thursday, February 24, the chancellor...

invited the G7 heads of states and governments to a virtual meeting within the German chairmanship in the G7. The meeting is aimed to prepare for the G7 summit, which will be held from June 26-28 at Schloss Elmau (castle) in Bavaria," Buchner told a briefing in Berlin.

The participants will discuss foreign policy issues, including "the geopolitical situation related to the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border," according to the spokesman.

