UrduPoint.com

Scholz To Leave For Paris On Sunday Ahead Of Franco-German Ministerial Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Scholz to Leave for Paris on Sunday Ahead of Franco-German Ministerial Meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will leave for Paris this weekend ahead of the Franco-German ministerial council scheduled for Tuesday, his spokeswoman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will leave for Paris this weekend ahead of the Franco-German ministerial council scheduled for Tuesday, his spokeswoman said.

"Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Paris on January 22, 2023 and take part in the German-French ministerial council on (January) 24," Christiane Hoffmann said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting was pushed back by three months after Chancellor Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron failed to bridge differences on energy and defense issues.

Sunday marks the 60th anniversary of the Elysee treaty of friendship between France and West Germany. Scholz and Macron will attend a celebration at Sorbonne University alongside their cabinet ministers and parliamentary speakers.

Related Topics

France German Germany Paris January Cabinet

Recent Stories

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation wi ..

FNC reviews enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Morocco

16 minutes ago
 Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - ..

Most Canadian Companies Expect Recession in 2023 - Central Bank's Report

11 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiative ..

DEWA showcases key projects, innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summi ..

31 minutes ago
 More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 yea ..

More opportunities ahead for Pakistan after 10 years of BRI: Federal Minister fo ..

9 minutes ago
 Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terroris ..

Somali Army Captures Port From Al-Shabaab Terrorists - Reports

10 minutes ago
 PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sind ..

PTI's self proclaimed popularity shattered in Sindh LG polls: State Minister for ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.