Scholz to Leave for Paris on Sunday Ahead of Franco-German Ministerial Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will leave for Paris this weekend ahead of the Franco-German ministerial council scheduled for Tuesday, his spokeswoman said.

"Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Paris on January 22, 2023 and take part in the German-French ministerial council on (January) 24," Christiane Hoffmann said in a statement on Monday.

The meeting was pushed back by three months after Chancellor Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron failed to bridge differences on energy and defense issues.

Sunday marks the 60th anniversary of the Elysee treaty of friendship between France and West Germany. Scholz and Macron will attend a celebration at Sorbonne University alongside their cabinet ministers and parliamentary speakers.