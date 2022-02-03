Scholz to Meet With French, Polish Presidents in Berlin on February 8 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with the presidents of France and Poland, Emmanuel Macron and Andrzej Duda, respectively, will take place in Berlin on February 8, German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing its own information.

The three countries have been linked in the so-called Weimar Triangle for 30 years, the newspaper recalled. Within NATO and the European Union, Poland urges to send clear deterrent signals to Russia, it added.