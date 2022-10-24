UrduPoint.com

Scholz To Visit China In Early November First Time As Chancellor - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Scholz to Visit China in Early November First Time as Chancellor - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a one-day visit to Beijing for the first time as chancellor, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, said on Monday.

"Mr. Chancellor is planning his inaugural visit to Beijing in early November. This will be his first trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hebestreit told a briefing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, it is very difficult to organize a visit to Beijing, which is why the trip will only be for one day, the spokesman explained.

Scholz considers it "absolutely necessary and important" to also pay an inaugural visit to the Chinese leader, Hebestreit said, adding that the German chancellor and the Chinese president will also meet at the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November.

Scholz also intends to visit Vietnam and Singapore in November.

Earlier in October, media reported that Scholz is scheduled to visit Beijing on November 3-4, which would be in line with his intention to continue the approach of his predecessor Angela Merkel, who maintained close economic ties with Germany's biggest trading partner ” China.

Related Topics

China German Visit Germany Beijing Singapore Vietnam Angela Merkel October November Media Government

Recent Stories

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for p ..

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for provincial highways

8 minutes ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

8 minutes ago
 AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city ..

Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city

9 minutes ago
 Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at differ ..

Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at different sports venues

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.