Scholz to Visit China in Early November First Time as Chancellor - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay a one-day visit to Beijing for the first time as chancellor, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, said on Monday.

"Mr. Chancellor is planning his inaugural visit to Beijing in early November. This will be his first trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hebestreit told a briefing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, it is very difficult to organize a visit to Beijing, which is why the trip will only be for one day, the spokesman explained.

Scholz considers it "absolutely necessary and important" to also pay an inaugural visit to the Chinese leader, Hebestreit said, adding that the German chancellor and the Chinese president will also meet at the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November.

Scholz also intends to visit Vietnam and Singapore in November.

Earlier in October, media reported that Scholz is scheduled to visit Beijing on November 3-4, which would be in line with his intention to continue the approach of his predecessor Angela Merkel, who maintained close economic ties with Germany's biggest trading partner ” China.