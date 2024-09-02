Open Menu

Scholz Urges German Parties To Isolate Far Right

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Scholz urges German parties to isolate far right

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday urged parties to avoid collaborating with the far right, after the AfD made record gains in two regional polls and his own coalition suffered a heavy defeat a year before a general election.

In the former East German state of Thuringia, the anti-immigrant, anti-Islam AfD became the first far-right party to win a regional election since World War II, taking around 33 percent of the vote on Sunday.

The AfD was headed for a close second place in neighbouring Saxony.

Germany's topselling Bild daily described the outcome as "a political earthquake".

Scholz, whose deeply unpopular three-party coalition received a slapdown in both states, called the results "bitter" and "worrying".

"The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing society and ruining our country's reputation," he said.

"All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists," he said in a message on Facebook.

Coalition governments are the norm in Germany at Federal and state level, and mainstream parties have always ruled out collaboration with the far right.

But AfD co-leader Alice Weidel said she believed the "undemocratic firewall" was untenable given the party's electoral success, while fellow leader Tino Chrupalla said there would be "no politics without the AfD".

