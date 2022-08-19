UrduPoint.com

Scholz Visit To Canada To Focus On Short Term Energy Pressures - Trudeau

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Canada plans to talk about the short-term energy pressures experienced by Germany at the upcoming visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholtz to the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Canada plans to talk about the short-term energy pressures experienced by Germany at the upcoming visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholtz to the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"The conversations we're going to have with the chancellor will yes, be very much about the short-term pressures they're living, and how we can help where we can, but much more about where we need to be on the path to net zero," Trudeau said during a presser.

Trudeau said Canada can and will position itself as a significant energy supplier in the net-zero world.

For this to be achieved, the country must invest or attract investments into the development of hydrogen, critical minerals and even nuclear, Trudeau said, adding that he looks forward to closely working with Berlin in these areas.

On August 13, Trudeau announced that Scholz would be visiting Canada in a 3-day trip, from August 21-23.

The leaders are set to visit major cities such as Montreal ,Toronto, and Quebec City. A trip to the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, where a hydrogen deal is expected to be signed by both countries, is also scheduled.

