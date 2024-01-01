Open Menu

Scholz Visits Flood-hit Northern Germany

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Scholz visits flood-hit northern Germany

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled Sunday to parts of northern Germany hit by floods after days of heavy rains, urging the nation "to close ranks" in the face of the challenges posed by nature.

The German leader arrived by helicopter at Verden an der Aller in Lower Saxony, one of the worst hit states, where he was briefed about the emergency situation as well as protective measures that had been undertaken.

Accompanied by the region's state premier Stephan Weil, Scholz met affected inhabitants as well as members of the emergency services.

"The weather and nature are posing challenges," said Scholz, adding that it was "therefore important for us to close ranks".

Scholz thanked emergency workers for their deployment through the festive holiday season.

Days of rain, as well as melting snow had left parts of several regions -- including the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia as well as the eastern states of Saxony and Thuringia under water.

No fatality has been reported in the latest bout of floods, but new rains are expected in the next few days, provoking fears that dikes could be breached.

Thousands of emergency workers have been mobilised to reinforce dikes by piling sandbags along riverbanks.

Germany was traumatised by deadly flooding in July 2021, which claimed more than 180 lives as heavy waters ripped through towns and villages, destroying bridges, roads, railways and swathes of housing.

Forecasters had issued warnings, yet many residents were simply unaware of the risks of such violent flooding, with dozens found dead in their cellars.

