UrduPoint.com

Scholz Vows Permanent Hike In German Defense Output

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Scholz Vows Permanent Hike in German Defense Output

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Germany will ramp up military production to meet increased demand, including in tanks and air defense weapons, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told CNN on Sunday.

Berlin needs uninterrupted supply of basic hardware that is in service with the German armed forces, the chancellor said in an interview with the broadcaster. The same is true for maintenance capabilities and ammunition supply, Scholz added.

Related Topics

German Germany Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

8 minutes ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first a ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.