Scholz Vows Permanent Hike in German Defense Output

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Germany will ramp up military production to meet increased demand, including in tanks and air defense weapons, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told CNN on Sunday.

Berlin needs uninterrupted supply of basic hardware that is in service with the German armed forces, the chancellor said in an interview with the broadcaster. The same is true for maintenance capabilities and ammunition supply, Scholz added.