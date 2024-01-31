Open Menu

Scholz Vows To Do All For 'huge' EU Aid For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:34 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday to rally European partners to cobble together support for Ukraine "so huge" that it would weigh on Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculations

The pledge by the German leader, once criticised for dragging his feet on arming Kyiv, came with fears growing that support from Ukraine's biggest weapons supplier, the United States, could fall away.

The pledge by the German leader, once criticised for dragging his feet on arming Kyiv, came with fears growing that support from Ukraine's biggest weapons supplier, the United States, could fall away.

"We will do everything to ensure that the joint contribution from Europe is so huge that Ukraine can build on it and that Putin would not be able to count on our support waning at some point," he told the German parliament ahead of an EU summit aimed at shoring up military support for Kyiv.

In recent weeks, Scholz had ramped up calls for other EU nations to dig deeper for Ukraine.

In a letter published Wednesday in the Financial Times, Scholz, along with four other European leaders, admitted that the bloc had fallen short of a pledge to supply a million artillery rounds by the end of March.

"But we can't just give up on our promise," wrote Scholz, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, the Czech Republic's Petr Fiala, Estonia's Kaja Kallas and the Netherlands' Mark Rutte.

"We must renew our resolve and redouble our efforts in order to ensure that we sustain our support for as long as it takes," they urged.

