Scholz warns of 'consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday warned of possible "consequences" for the contested Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, on his first day in office

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday warned of possible "consequences" for the contested Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine, on his first day in office.

Asked in an interview with Die Welt tv whether he could imagine using the pipeline as leverage, Scholz said his government wants "the inviolability of the borders to be respected" and "everybody understands that there would be consequences if this were not the case".