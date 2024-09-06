Scholz, Zelensky To Meet Friday In Frankfurt: German Govt
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on Friday in Frankfurt, a German government spokesman told AFP.
The "one-on-one" talks will come as Ukraine's military backers, including the United States, gather at a US airbase in Germany to coordinate their support for Kyiv.
The spokesman did not give further details about Zelensky's programme in Germany but news outlet Der Spiegel reported that he will also attend the gathering at the Ramstein Air Base, southwest of Frankfurt.
Zelensky's presence is intended to underline "the seriousness of the situation" on the ground, the magazine said, days after 55 people were killed and 300 wounded in a Russian missile strike on the city of Poltava.
US defence chief Lloyd Austin will host the meeting.
It comes as Moscow's forces advance in the Donbas, with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declaring that capturing the eastern area was his "Primary objective" in the conflict.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
McCullum eager to make England white-ball teams 'bulletproof'31 seconds ago
-
Bagnaia targets top spot at San Marino MotoGP after Aragon crash11 minutes ago
-
Phase II of polio vaccination campaign kicks off in southern Gaza: UN20 minutes ago
-
Japan hammer China, Australia stunned in World Cup qualifiers20 minutes ago
-
Stocks struggle as US data keeps traders wary30 minutes ago
-
Kamindu Mendis stays down order as Sri Lanka seek to avoid England whitewash41 minutes ago
-
Climate Change, wildfires & air pollution damaging health, UN warns1 hour ago
-
Palestine give South Korea scare in World Cup qualifying stalemate1 hour ago
-
New Zealand's Maori anoint new queen, bury late king3 hours ago
-
Amnesty urges war crimes probe over Israel levelling east Gaza4 hours ago
-
Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as French PM5 hours ago
-
Bahrain stun 10-man Australia in World Cup qualifier5 hours ago