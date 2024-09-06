Open Menu

Scholz, Zelensky To Meet Friday In Frankfurt: German Govt

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on Friday in Frankfurt, a German government spokesman told AFP.

The "one-on-one" talks will come as Ukraine's military backers, including the United States, gather at a US airbase in Germany to coordinate their support for Kyiv.

The spokesman did not give further details about Zelensky's programme in Germany but news outlet Der Spiegel reported that he will also attend the gathering at the Ramstein Air Base, southwest of Frankfurt.

Zelensky's presence is intended to underline "the seriousness of the situation" on the ground, the magazine said, days after 55 people were killed and 300 wounded in a Russian missile strike on the city of Poltava.

US defence chief Lloyd Austin will host the meeting.

It comes as Moscow's forces advance in the Donbas, with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declaring that capturing the eastern area was his "Primary objective" in the conflict.

