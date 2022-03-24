Scholz, Zelenskyy Discuss Kiev-Moscow Talks, Sides Agree to Keep in Touch - Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed ongoing negotiations between Kiev and Moscow during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the German government said, adding that the sides have agreed to keep in touch.

Scholz also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for ceasefire in Ukraine, the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, Scholz and Zelenskyy talked about "the current situation and the negotiation process," and the sides "agreed to stay in touch."