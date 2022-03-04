Scholz, Zelenskyy Discuss Situation Around Zaporizhzhia NPP Over Phone - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deputy spokesman for the German government Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday.

"I would like to report on the events of last night that the chancellor spoke with ... Zelenskyy over the phone ... Zelenskyy called and informed the chancellor about the current developments of the situation around the nuclear power plant," Buechner told reporters.