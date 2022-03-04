UrduPoint.com

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discuss Situation Around Zaporizhzhia NPP Over Phone - German Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discuss Situation Around Zaporizhzhia NPP Over Phone - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deputy spokesman for the German government Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday.

"I would like to report on the events of last night that the chancellor spoke with ... Zelenskyy over the phone ... Zelenskyy called and informed the chancellor about the current developments of the situation around the nuclear power plant," Buechner told reporters.

Related Topics

Nuclear German Government

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

9 minutes ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

41 minutes ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

2 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>