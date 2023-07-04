Open Menu

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Political, Military Situation In Ukraine - German Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 08:30 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters.

"Chancellor Scholz spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today and exchanged views with him on the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine," Hebestreit said.

The sides also called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after July 17.

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked the German government for military support, in particular for strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and artillery.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

