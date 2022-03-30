UrduPoint.com

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees For Ukraine, Germany Ready For This- Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Germany Ready for This- Gov't

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday, adding that Germany in general is ready to act as a guarantor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday, adding that Germany in general is ready to act as a guarantor.

On Tuesday, Istanbul hosted another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, called the meeting constructive and announced that Moscow will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

Kiev, in turn, proposed security guarantees for Ukraine with the UN Security Council members acting as guarantors - along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, and Israel.

"The chancellor signaled (during the negotiations) a general readiness ... Germany is ready to act as a guarantor of security," Hebestreit told reporters.

Berlin refrains so far from evaluating the results of the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the official said, adding that it is necessary to show restraint.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Canada German Germany Vladimir Putin Istanbul Chernihiv Kiev Italy Poland From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community o ..

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

20 minutes ago
 China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited

China approves IPO application of CNOOC Limited

18 minutes ago
 Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

21 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

US Consul General visits Sukkur IBA University

21 minutes ago
 UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban susta ..

UN-Habitat initiates new award to spur urban sustainable development

21 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase ..

ECP finalizes arrangements to hold KP second phase LG polls on Thursday

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.