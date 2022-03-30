German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday, adding that Germany in general is ready to act as a guarantor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday, adding that Germany in general is ready to act as a guarantor.

On Tuesday, Istanbul hosted another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, called the meeting constructive and announced that Moscow will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

Kiev, in turn, proposed security guarantees for Ukraine with the UN Security Council members acting as guarantors - along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, and Israel.

"The chancellor signaled (during the negotiations) a general readiness ... Germany is ready to act as a guarantor of security," Hebestreit told reporters.

Berlin refrains so far from evaluating the results of the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the official said, adding that it is necessary to show restraint.