Scholz's Aide, Russia's Kozak Agree To Meet In Early January To Discuss Ukraine - Reports
Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:14 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak in a phone conversation agreed to hold a meeting to discuss Ukraine, dpa agency reported, citing government circles.
The two officials agreed to meet in early January, the agency added.