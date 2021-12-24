UrduPoint.com

Scholz's Aide, Russia's Kozak Agree To Meet In Early January To Discuss Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Scholz's Aide, Russia's Kozak Agree to Meet in Early January to Discuss Ukraine - Reports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak in a phone conversation agreed to hold a meeting to discuss Ukraine, dpa agency reported, citing government circles

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak in a phone conversation agreed to hold a meeting to discuss Ukraine, dpa agency reported, citing government circles.

The two officials agreed to meet in early January, the agency added.

