Scholz's Approval Rating Drops To Record-Low 25% - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The approval rating of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has fallen to a record low of 25%, a poll carried out by the German Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for the Bild newspaper showed.

Scholz is currently supported only by 25% of citizens, while 62% of citizens are displeased with his work as Chancellor, the poll found. Since assuming office in December 2021, the approval ratings of the chancellor and his Social Democratic Party (SPD) have been dropping, the newspaper said.

If Germany held direct elections for the post of the Federal Chancellor now, Scholz would only come third. A total of 25% of respondents said that they would have voted for Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party, followed by 19% of votes for Friedrich Merz from the Christian-Democratic Union (CDU) and only 18% for Scholz.

The approval rating of the so-called traffic light coalition government, consisting of the SPD, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, is also experiencing a slump, with only 27% of the respondents supporting it and 65% disproving of their actions.

After leading in the 2021 Bundestag elections, the August ratings of the SPD dropped from the first place to third, with only 19% of respondents supporting it, trailing behind the CDU and the Greens, which would have received 28% and 21% of the vote, respectively, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted among 1,427 respondents from August 15 to 19. The maximum margin of error was about 2.8 percentage points.

