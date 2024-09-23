Scholz's Party Beats Far-right AfD In East German State Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Potsdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly beat the far-right AfD in a state election Sunday in the formerly communist east, a rare bit of good news for his party.
Scholz's centre-left SPD won around 31 percent in the state of Brandenburg against the anti-immigration, pro-Russian Alternative for Germany, which scored about 29 percent, projections by public broadcasters said.
The result offers some respite for Scholz's embattled coalition government, which has sunk in opinion polls a year ahead of national elections.
The vote in Brandenburg has been closely watched because Scholz's SPD has ruled there ever since Germany's 1990 reunification. The chancellor's own electoral district is in the state capital Potsdam, outside Berlin.
The AfD, which rails against asylum-seekers, multiculturalism, islam and Scholz's three-party government, had hoped to replicate its recent electoral success in the east.
Three weeks ago, it stunned the political establishment by winning its first-ever parliamentary vote -- in the eastern state of Thuringia -- and coming a close second in neighbouring Saxony.
Despite its ballot box success, the AfD is unlikely to take power in any state, as all other mainstream parties have so far ruled out entering into a governing alliance with the party.
Brandenburg's popular SPD state premier Dietmar Woidke had kept his distance from party colleague Scholz during the campaign.
In office for more than a decade, Woidke had also thrown down a challenge to voters, by telling them he would quit if the AfD won.
The AfD, which failed in its aim "to send Woidke into retirement", nonetheless hailed its strong showing.
Party co-leader Tino Chrupalla said it had "taken gold once and silver twice" in three elections in the east this month.
A visibly relieved Woidke basked in the applause from the party faithful, celebrating the close win in a race where just weeks ago his party had trailed the AfD in the opinion polls.
The goal, he said, had been to prevent Brandenburg from being marked with a "great, brown stamp", the colour associated with fascism.
The message appeared to have energised voters, as turnout reached 74 percent.
Another AfD co-leader, Alice Weidel, said it was now clear that overall "we are the strongest force in the east", a region that still lags behind western Germany in jobs and wealth.
"It's an important stage, as you'll see in the Federal elections," she said.
Scholz is unlikely to profit much from the victory, pollster Manfred Guellner told the Tagesspiegel daily, arguing that the election was all about Woidke.
"Woidke has everything that Olaf Scholz lacks: approval, sympathy, a down-to-earth attitude, cohesive strength," said Guellner. "In this respect, Woidke is the anti-Scholz."
Der Spiegel magazine agreed. While Scholz "must be pretty relieved" that his party's success "brings stability", the chancellor "did not contribute at all to this miracle", it said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Rams fight back to upset 49ers, Cowboys lose again51 seconds ago
-
Colombia rebel group imposes control in restive coca zone31 minutes ago
-
Colombia's Inirida flower: from 'weed' to emblem for UN meeting31 minutes ago
-
Japan quake, flood victim attemps fresh start with wife's memory51 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader to take office after landslide election win1 hour ago
-
Gabbia ends AC Milan's derby pain with late winner against Inter1 hour ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader to take office after landslide election win2 hours ago
-
Six dead after floods in central Japan: media2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges developing countries to push for implementation of pledges in Pact for Future2 hours ago
-
Marseille stun Lyon with 95th-minute winner after early red card2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago