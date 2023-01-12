UrduPoint.com

Scholz's Position On Delivery Of Leopard Tanks To Kiev Strongly Depends On Biden - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 10:21 AM

Scholz's Position on Delivery of Leopard Tanks to Kiev Strongly Depends on Biden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's position on the delivery of Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine heavily depended on US President Joe Biden's lead on the matter, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two German officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

According to the report, London's delivery of British-made Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, which is expected to be officially announced at a meeting of Western defense officials at the Ramstein military base in Germany on January 20, will likely increase pressure on the chancellor.

The media reported Monday that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks.

On Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Germany did not intend to supply Ukraine with its Leopard tanks.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his confidence on Wednesday that Germany will eventually supply Leopard tanks to Kiev, saying that the German government initially always refuses to provide certain weapons to Ukraine but, after a while, finally agrees to supply them.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw, within the framework of an international coalition, will provide a company of Leopard tanks to Kiev following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Company Germany London Warsaw Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Lead Poland January February April Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

59 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

1 hour ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

9 hours ago
 Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

10 hours ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.