MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The recent statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on arms supplies to Ukraine following the conflict demonstrates that the goal of the West is to create a military foothold on Ukrainian territory directed against Russia, a source in Moscow told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, Scholz told the Welt broadcaster that Ukraine will further receive weapons from the West even after the end of the current conflict.

"Such remarks prove that the goal of the West is not a peaceful resolution (of the Ukrainian crisis), but the creation of a military foothold on Ukrainian territory directed against Russia," the source said.