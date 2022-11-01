UrduPoint.com

Scholz's Visit To China To Give New Boost To Cooperation - Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Scholz's Visit to China to Give New Boost to Cooperation - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to China will give a new impetus to the development of China-Germany cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"I am confident that this visit will grant a new impetus to the development of China-Germany relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as contribute to peace and stability in the whole world," Zhao said.

He also noted that the further strengthening of China-Germany mutual political trust and the development of cooperation meet the interests of both nations.

This will be the first visit by an EU leader to China since the outbreak of COVID-19 as well as the German chancellor's first visit to China since he assumed office, Zhao added.

Last week, China's Foreign Ministry announced that Scholz would visit the country on November 4. According to the German government, Scholz and China's President Xi Jinping should meet again at the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November.

Related Topics

World China German Visit November Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

1 hour ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.