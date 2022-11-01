(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to China will give a new impetus to the development of China-Germany cooperation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"I am confident that this visit will grant a new impetus to the development of China-Germany relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as contribute to peace and stability in the whole world," Zhao said.

He also noted that the further strengthening of China-Germany mutual political trust and the development of cooperation meet the interests of both nations.

This will be the first visit by an EU leader to China since the outbreak of COVID-19 as well as the German chancellor's first visit to China since he assumed office, Zhao added.

Last week, China's Foreign Ministry announced that Scholz would visit the country on November 4. According to the German government, Scholz and China's President Xi Jinping should meet again at the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November.