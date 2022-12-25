UrduPoint.com

School-Age Girl Injured In Ukrainian Troops' Shelling Of Donetsk - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 08:20 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled central Donetsk, which resulted in the injury of a girl, the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said.

"As a result of the shelling of the Kyivskyi district, a girl born in 2015 was wounded," Kulemzin said on Telegram on Saturday.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

