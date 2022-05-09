- Home
School Bus Crashes Into Wall In Ankara, 10 People Injured - Reports
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) A school bus has crashed into a wall of a building in Ankara, injuring 10 people, Turkish media reported on Monday.
The incident took place in the Sincan district of the Turkish capital, the Anadolu news agency said.
