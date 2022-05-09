UrduPoint.com

School Bus Crashes Into Wall In Ankara, 10 People Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

School Bus Crashes Into Wall in Ankara, 10 People Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) A school bus has crashed into a wall of a building in Ankara, injuring 10 people, Turkish media reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the Sincan district of the Turkish capital, the Anadolu news agency said.

Related Topics

Ankara Media

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

36 minutes ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

44 minutes ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.