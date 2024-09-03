Open Menu

School Bus Ploughs Into Crowd In Eastern China, Killing 11 People: State Media

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM

School bus ploughs into crowd in eastern China, killing 11 people: State media

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A school bus slammed into pedestrians outside a middle school in eastern China on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, including five students, state-run media reported.

The incident occurred in Tai’an city in Shandong province.

Six parents are among the deceased while 13 others were injured.

The bus driver has been detained and a probe is going on.

