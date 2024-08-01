School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) Five children were killed Wednesday after a train collided with a school bus in South Africa, injuring 20 others, the transport ministry said in a statement.

The accident occurred in the afternoon near the village of Mafube, near the city of Middelburg, about 180 kilometres (110 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, according to local media.

"A tragic accident at a level crossing, involving a bus and a train... resulted in the deaths of five children and injuries to 20 others," the government statement confirmed.

"The safety of our children is paramount, and it is heartbreaking to witness such a loss," Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.

Police and emergency services could not be immediately contacted, as they were still at the scene in the evening.

Earlier in July, 12 children were killed when a minibus taking them to school overturned and burst into flames after being hit by another vehicle near Johannesburg.

"This tragedy, which regretfully is not the first of its kind to confront us, demands that we exercise our obligation to protect our children with the utmost care," President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the time, offering his condolences.

South Africa has one of the most developed road networks on the continent but also one of the worst road safety records, in part due to reckless driving and unroadworthy vehicles.