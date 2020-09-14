UrduPoint.com
School Dormitory Fire Kills 10 Students In Northern Tanzania - Local Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

School Dormitory Fire Kills 10 Students in Northern Tanzania - Local Official

Ten students were killed and three others went missing after a school dormitory caught fire on Monday morning in Tanzania's northwestern Itera village, Muhamadu Mbaraka, the head of local authorities, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Ten students were killed and three others went missing after a school dormitory caught fire on Monday morning in Tanzania's northwestern Itera village, Muhamadu Mbaraka, the head of local authorities, said.

"After the incident we assembled all the students and we discovered that 19 were missing but after discovering that 10 were dead and other six who had taken refuge in the nearby hospital, we realized that the three were missing," Mbaraka said, as quoted by Tanzania's Citizen broadcaster.

The official added that the missing students might still be alive.

Overall, 74 students lived in the dormitory, and 50 have already been relocated to another facility.

