School fire claims 13 lives in central China

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) At least 13 people were killed when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in central Henan Province of China, state-run media reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a boarding Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, Dushu Town in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, on Friday night, Xinhua news Agency reported.

Rescue teams arrived on the spot soon after the incident and extinguished the flames. However, over a dozen people died in the blaze.

One person with burn injuries was taken to a local hospital, according to the agency.

Local authorities also launched an investigation to find the cause of the fire.