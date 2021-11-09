UrduPoint.com

School Fire In Southern Niger May Have Killed Dozens Of Children - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

School Fire in Southern Niger May Have Killed Dozens of Children - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Dozens of children may have died in a fire at a school in Niger's city of Maradi, media reported on Monday.

The fire engulfed three classrooms in straw huts, according to the Actu Niger news outlet.

About 80 children might have been killed by the fire, and 40 more sustained grave injuries, local media said.

The search is going on to define the precise number of those killed.

No official data on the number of casualties have been released yet.

Related Topics

Fire Died Maradi Niger May Media

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

54 minutes ago
 India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Namibia T20 World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of e ..

Meeting reviews ongoing operation for removal of encroachments

3 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp

Police organizes blood donation camp

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

Pakistan condemns continuing violence in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 PFA conducting raids to check quality of food item ..

PFA conducting raids to check quality of food items in canteens of schools, coll ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.