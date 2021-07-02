UrduPoint.com
School Funding In England Shifts From Poorer To Wealthier Areas - Audit Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United Kingdom's National Audit Office (NAO) published a report Friday revealing that the balance of school funding in England has shifted from poorer to wealthier schools.

Newly introduced national standards have led to unbalanced funding between affluent and depressed areas through a minimum countrywide level of per-pupil funding. The report revealed that between 2017-2018 and 2020-2021, average real-terms funding for the poorest fifth of schools fell by 1.2%, while the wealthiest fifth of schools enjoyed funding rise of 2.9%.

"[It] is difficult to conclude definitively on whether the Department has met its objective of allocating funding fairly with resources matched to need. There has been a shift in the balance of funding from more deprived to less deprived local areas," the NAO said.

Poorer schools are still receiving on average more per pupil than the more affluent, but "the difference in funding has narrowed," the watchdog added.

The NAO is an independent watchdog which monitors public spending in the UK. The audits are aimed at improving public service and enhancing transparency.

More Stories From World

