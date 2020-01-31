UrduPoint.com
School Holiday In Hong Kong Extended Until March 2 Over Coronavirus - Chief Executive

Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) school vacations in Hong Kong will be extended until March 2 due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday.

Initially, official holidays were supposed to last from January 24-30, but because of the outbreak they were extended until February 17. This is the second such extension.

"Earlier, we announced that for all schools Primary schools, secondary schools, kindergartens and special schools across Hong Kong. Originally, they were to resume classes on February 17, but at that time we already cautioned that we would have to review the date with regard to the latest developments.

And today we announce that the date of resumption of classes will be March 2," Lam said at a press conference.

The official added that the relevant departments would continue monitoring the situation and, if necessary, further extend the vacation period.

The current death toll from the new coronavirus is 213 all in China and over 9,700 people have been infected worldwide.

More Stories From World

