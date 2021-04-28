UrduPoint.com
School In US Bans Teachers Inoculated Against COVID-19 - Reports

A private school, sponsored by antivaccination activists, in the US state of Florida will not allow teachers and other staff inoculated against COVID-19 to work, according to US TV channel CBS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) A private school, sponsored by antivaccination activists, in the US state of Florida will not allow teachers and other staff inoculated against COVID-19 to work, according to US tv channel CBS.

"It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known," the letter, sent to students' parents, said as quoted by the channel.

According to it, the school advises all the staff to refrain from injections until the research on "whether this experimental drug is impacting unvaccinated individuals.

" The school owners also warn that they could file a lawsuit against employees who hid that they are vaccinated.

The United States has so far registered around 32.2 million COVID-19 cases and about 573,000 deaths caused by the disease.

A range of theories on the negative impact of vaccinated people on unvaccinated have emerged on social media, including the belief that an immunized person can have a negative impact on an unvaccinated woman's reproductive system, in particular, her menstrual cycle and fertility. Medical experts repeatedly denied these false claims, calling it conspiracy theory.

