School Pupils Among 12 Dead In Slovak Bus Crash

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:57 PM

School pupils among 12 dead in Slovak bus crash

At least 12 people were killed, including four students, when a public bus carrying school pupils and a truck loaded with rocks and soil collided in mountainous western Slovakia on Wednesday, rescuers and officials said

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 12 people were killed, including four students, when a public bus carrying school pupils and a truck loaded with rocks and soil collided in mountainous western Slovakia on Wednesday, rescuers and officials said.

Officials said some 17 people were hurt in the crash, which happened on the outskirts of the city of Nitra, a regional capital some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Bratislava, around 1:00 pm local time (1200 GMT).

Images from the site showed the truck lying on its side and the bus wedged in a ditch, with a large amount of soil and rocks strewn on the road.

"Mostly teenagers, secondary grammar students, were aboard this regular bus line from Nitra to Jelenec," Nitra fire brigade spokesman Michal Varga told AFP, adding that the truck was "fully loaded with rocks".

He added that the causes of the crash were unknown.

The fire and rescue department said on its Facebook page that the toll was 12 dead and 17 injured.

