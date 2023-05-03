School Shooting in Serbia Results in 9 Killed, 7 Injured - Ministry of Internal Affairs

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The death toll in the school shooting in Belgrade amounts to nine, seven more people have been injured, the Serbian Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, police reported a shooting at a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital.

A 14-year-old teenager on suspicion of shooting at a school, who could have used his father's pistol. Later, media reported that at least eight children and a guard have been killed.

"In the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school in the Vrachar district earlier this morning, eight children and a security guard were killed, and six children and a teacher were wounded and placed in an ambulance center and a children's hospital," the statement said.