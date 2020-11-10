School Strikes Underway Across France to Demand Tighter Health Protocols Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) French media report numerous protests in educational facilities throughout France, initiated by several teachers' unions in a bid to achieve stricter health regulations in educational institutions, as they find sanitary protocols advanced by the state insufficient.

Despite the nationwide lockdown, which came into force on October 30, educational establishments have not been subjected to closures, unlike non-essential stores, gyms, cafes, and bars. Last week the national education Ministry expanded health protocols in schools by authorizing more distant courses provided that 50 percent of the learning would be face-to-face for each student.

However, some educational unions, including he FSU, the FNEC-FP-FO, the CGT, the Educ'action, the SNALC, the SUD Education, and the SNCL-FAEN, have called for a "health strike" to be held on Tuesday, decrying the insufficiency of the state-provided package of sanitary measures in educational facilities to tackle the pandemic.

The widespread strike is underway in French cities and communes, with many teachers refusing to work and joining the protests along with students.

While some demonstrations remain peaceful, there are also some that have resulted in clashes with police. In the French capital, a group of students tried to block the entrance into one of the schools demanding to close the institution and was later dispersed by police officers.

France has been under the second COVID-19 wave since October, with the largest daily record of nearly 87,000 new cases since the start of the pandemic, confirmed on November 7. As of Tuesday, the French total of infections stands at 1,856,292 with 41,049 related fatalities.