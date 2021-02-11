School Students' Protests in Sudan Turn Into Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Protests by Sudanese high school students against rising food prices in East Darfur and West Kordofan provinces escalated into robberies and riots, the SUNA news agency reported.

The protests began peacefully in the administrative centers of the provinces, then other people joined them, which led to the robbery of stores and shops and vandalism.

Local media reported that protests continued to erupt in a number of provinces and cities in Sudan for the third day due to a significant increase in food prices, rising inflation and the devaluation of the national Currency. Peaceful demonstrations by schoolchildren and students often escalate into robberies and riots: protesters set fire to and throw stones at cars, and rob shops.